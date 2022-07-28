x
Elections

9NEWS sponsoring Colorado AG debate Tuesday

Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican challenger John Keller will speak at a candidate forum in Aurora at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
DENVER — The Republican and Democratic candidates for Colorado attorney general will speak at a candidate forum being held in Aurora on Tuesday.

Incumbent Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser will appear alongside Republican candidate and 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner at Community College of Aurora.

The debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will be moderated by 9NEWS Legal Analyst Whitney Traylor and Maisha Fields, director of community partnerships at Salud Family Health Centers.

Anyone who would like to attend the event in person, and/or submit questions for the candidates can register online.

9NEWS is a sponsor of the candidate forum.

Weiser and Kellner both ran unopposed in their respective primaries.

Weiser was elected to his first four-year term as attorney general in 2018, defeating Republican George Brauchler and Libertarian William Robinson III. Incumbent Republican Attorney General Cynthia Coffman did not for re-election after her first term ended.

Kellner was sworn in as the district attorney of the 18th Judicial District, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties, in January 2021. He defeated Democrat Amy Padden in the race to replace a term-limited Brauchler. 

Robinson is also running in the 2022 election as a Libertarian, as well as Independent Stanley Throne, who is a write-in candidate.

In Colorado, the attorney general is allowed to serve up to two consecutive four-year terms.

