Latest election results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race

DENVER — The most closely watched and competitive U.S. House of Representatives race in Colorado pits a veteran politician against a political newcomer who scored a primary upset.

Republican Lauren Boebert is running against Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush. Boebert defeated incumbent Scott Tipton in the Republican primary. She is known for owning Shooters Grill in Rifle, where the waitresses are famous for openly carrying firearms.

Democrats consider the race competitive, but a Democrat hasn't won the 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses much of southern Colorado and the Western Slope, since 2008.

Mistch Bush lost to Tipton by eight points in 2018.

President Donald Trump carried the district by 12 points in 2016, which was double Mitt Romney’s margin of victory there in 2012 and quadruple John McCain’s winning margin in 2008.

