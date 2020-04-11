AP projection: Democrat Jason Crow defeats Republican Steve House to keep 6th Congressional District seat

Democrat Jason Crow defeated Republican Mike Coffman in 2018 and is the first Democrat in the seat since 1983.

DENVER — Democrat Jason Crow has been reelected in suburban Denver’s 6th Congressional District, according to projections from The Associated Press.

Crow is projected to have defeated Republican challenger Steve House, according to the Associated Press.



Once competitive, the 6th Congressional District has shifted more Democratic in recent years. Crow defeated incumbent Republican Mike Coffman in 2018, who had held the U.S. House of Representatives seat for five terms.

It was the first time since 1983 that a Democrat had been elected to the 6th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Aurora and parts of Arapahoe and Adams counties.

House ran for governor in 2014, and in 2015, became chairman of Colorado’s Republican party.

See a breakdown of the results below:

