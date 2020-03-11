Colorado Election Day 2020 live updates

The latest updates on 2020 Election Day in Colorado.

DENVER — Election Day is finally here.

More than 2.5 million Coloradans have already returned their ballots, with record turnout expected by the time polls close at 7 p.m.

9NEWS will use this blog to provide updates throughout 2020 Election Day on potential lines or problems at Colorado's polls, preparations for protests on election night, as well as the latest information throughout the day. We will also use it to provide election results and results on the presidential election.

Races to watch in Colorado include Democrat John Hickenlooper's challenge against incumbent Republican Cory Gardner for the U.S. Senate seat, as well as the 3rd Congressional District race between Republican political newcomer Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch-Bush.

Colorado voters will also decide if the state's nine presidential electoral college votes go to Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

Remember: You can register to vote up until 7 p.m. on Election Day by visiting a voter services and polling center in your county. Click here for more information from the Colorado Secretary of State's website.

All votes received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 will be counted. Click here for information about how to track your ballot.

7 a.m.: Poll locations have opened across the state. There are hundreds of in-person voting options in Colorado. Here is a map of their locations and hours.

Here's a look at some past 9NEWS coverage to help you navigate Election Day.

WHERE TO VOTE: Interactive map: All of the polling places and ballot drop boxes in Colorado

ANSWERING YOUR QUESTIONS: Voter guide 2020: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado

LEARN ABOUT THE STATEWIDE ISSUES: Here are the 11 statewide issues that will be on the 2020 ballot in Colorado

WHERE TO FIND RESULTS AND MORE COVERAGE: How to find election results and get alerts from 9NEWS

A LOOK AT HYPER-LOCAL RACES: Pit bulls and pools: The local questions 70 municipalities in Colorado will consider this election