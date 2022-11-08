Prop 123 results: Funding for affordable housing programs

Prop 123 would set aside some annual state income tax revenue for housing programs, exempt that money from the revenue limit and eligible uses for the funds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Proposition 123, which would create a new fund for affordable housing programs.

A “yes” vote for Prop 123 would set aside a portion of annual state income tax revenue from the General Fund, up to 0.1% of annual taxable income, for affordable housing programs under the Office of Economic Development and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.

It’s estimated that the fund would be $145 million in state budget year 2022-23, and $290 million in state budget year 2023-34 and beyond.

That fund would be exempt from Colorado’s revenue limit, reducing the amount of money collected above the limit that is then returned to taxpayers, as outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). It would also establish eligible uses for the money, which includes the following:

Grants and loans to local governments and nonprofit organizations to acquire and preserve land for affordable housing development

Assistance to develop affordable, multi-family rental housing

Equity investments in affordable housing projects, including a program to share home equity with tenants

Homeownership programs and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers

A program addressing homelessness through rental assistance and eviction defense;

Grants to increase the capacity of local government planning departments.

Prop 123 would also require any additional funding created would be added to existing state funds spent on affordable housing, and not replace existing funding.

A “no” vote for Prop 123 would mean state revenue will continue to be spent on priorities as determined by the state legislature or retuned to taxpayers, which is current law.

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

Results are called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

Find all of our election coverage at 9news.com/elections.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado 2022 elections

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.