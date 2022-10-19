Candidates for Colorado treasurer to debate Wednesday

9NEWS' third debate of six will see incumbent Democrat Dave Young and Republican candidate Lang Sias take the podium Wednesday.

COLORADO, USA — Republican candidate and former state Rep. Lang Sias is challenging Democratic incumbent Dave Young for the role of Colorado treasurer. The pair are set to debate Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m.

This will be the third in a series of six debates on 9NEWS.

Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries.

Sias ran two unsuccessful campaigns to represent Senate District 19 and lost a GOP primary in the 7th Congressional District before being elected in 2016 to represent House District 27 for a full term. This came after winning an appointment a year earlier to fill a vacancy in the seat.

Sias is an attorney, former Navy fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor. In 2018, GOP gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton picked Sias as his lieutenant governor. They lost to Democrat Jared Polis and his running mate Dianne Primavera.

Young was a schoolteacher for 24 years before entering politics. He also acted as state representative for House District 50, which encompasses Greeley. Young was appointed in 2011 before being elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014 and 2016. He then won the election for state treasurer in 2018.

9NEWS political debates

9NEWS is hosting six candidate debates ahead of the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. The full slate includes four statewide races and the two most competitive congressional races.

All of the debates will be livestreamed on 9NEWS.com, 9NEWS+ and the 9NEWS YouTube channel and will be available to watch afterward on those platforms.

The full lineup of debates is below:

Thursday, Oct. 13, live at 6:30 p.m. – 8th Congressional District – state Sen. Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) .

Tuesday, Oct. 18, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – attorney general – John Kellner (R), district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, and incumbent Phil Weiser (D).

Wednesday, Oct. 19, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – state treasurer – former state Rep. Lang Sias (R) and incumbent Dave Young (D).

Friday, Oct. 21, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – 7th Congressional District – state Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D) and Erik Aadland (R)..

Monday, Oct. 24, during Next with Kyle Clark at 6 p.m., full debate online – secretary of state – Pam Anderson (R), former two-term Jefferson County clerk, and incumbent Jena Griswold (D).

Friday, Oct. 28, live at 7 p.m. – U.S. Senate – Sen. Michael Bennet (D) and business owner Joe O’Dea (R) .