Denver Referred Question 2A: Facilities bond leading in returns

This question on the Denver ballot asked voters to approve $104,040,000 for repairs and improvements to city facilities.

Denver residents on Tuesday voted on Referred Question 2A, which asked whether the city could borrow more than $104 million to repair and improve facilities including the Denver Zoo and the Denver Botanic Gardens.

This question asked voters to approve $104,040,000 in bonds, with a maximum repayment cost of $179,175,000 and no increase in taxes, for:

Improvements at the Denver Zoo, Denver Botanic Gardens, Bonfils Theater Complex and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Construction of two libraries in the Globeville and Westwood neighborhoods, and expansion of the Hampden Branch Library.

Upgrades to city buildings to meet accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

Improvements to the Youth Empowerment Center building.

Renovations to the May Bonfils Stanton Theater and the Temple Buell Theater.

A NO vote meant the city could not borrow the money to pay for the projects.

The results are below:

Denver asked its voters this year for permission to borrow about $450 million total in five debt questions, which are Referred Questions 2A through 2E on the ballot.

Questions 2A, 2B, 2C and 2D asked voters to approve general obligation bonds to fund repairs and improvements to city facilities, housing and sheltering, parks and recreation, and transportation and mobility.

The total cost of the four is $259 million. The money to repay the bonds would come from the city's general revenues, though the city could increase taxes at some point to pay them back.

Find all of our election coverage at 9news.com/elections.