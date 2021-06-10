Denver Question 2B: Housing bond leading

This question on the Denver ballot asked voters to approve $38.6 million for repairs and improvements to the city’s housing and sheltering system.

DENVER — Denver residents on Tuesday voted on Referred Question 2B, which asked whether the city could borrow $38.6 million to repair and improve the city’s housing and sheltering system.

This question asked voters to approve $38,600,000 in bonds, with a maximum repayment cost of $66,476,000 and without raising taxes, for:

The purchase of the 48th Avenue shelter, which would keep the space operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The purchase, and conversion or construction, of up to 300 motel rooms in Denver to function as shelters.

Improvements to shelters that are currently operational to address gaps in the shelter system during emergency conditions.

A NO vote meant the city couldn’t borrow the money to pay for the projects.

The results are below:

Denver asked its voters this year for permission to borrow about $450 million total in five debt questions, which are Referred Questions 2A through 2E on the ballot.

Questions 2A, 2B, 2C and 2D asked voters to approve general obligation bonds to fund repairs and improvements to city facilities, housing and sheltering, parks and recreation, and transportation and mobility.

The total cost of the four is $259 million. The money to repay the bonds would come from the city's general revenues, though the city could increase taxes at some point to pay them back.

