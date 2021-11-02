Denver Question 2D: Results on Parks and Rec bond

This question on the Denver ballot asked voters to approve $54,070,000 for repairs and improvements to the city’s parks and recreation system.

DENVER — Denver residents on Tuesday voted on Referred Question 2D, which asked whether the city could borrow more than $54 million million to repair and improve the city’s parks and recreation system.

This question asked voters to approve $54,070,000 in bonds, with a maximum repayment cost of $93,118,000 and without raising taxes, for:

Construction of parks at University Hills and at East 47th Drive and Walden Street.

Reconstruction of the Mestizo-Curtis Pool in the Five Points area.

Replacement of playgrounds at Harvey Park, Huston Lake Park, Dailey Park and Crestmoor Park.

Replacement of basketball courts, tennis courts and baseball fields at 12 parks around Denver.

Renovation of the Sloan's Lake boathouse.

Construction and improvement of public restrooms and park maintenance facilities.

A NO vote meant the city cannot borrow the money to pay for the projects.

The results are:

Denver asked its voters this year for permission to borrow about $450 million total in five debt questions, which are Referred Questions 2A through 2E on the ballot.

Questions 2A, 2B, 2C and 2D asked voters to approve general obligation bonds to fund repairs and improvements to city facilities, housing and sheltering, parks and recreation, and transportation and mobility.

The total cost of the four is $259 million. The money to repay the bonds would come from the city's general revenues, though the city could increase taxes at some point to pay them back.

