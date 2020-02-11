WATCH LIVE: Colorado Secretary of State holds news conference on disinformation ahead of Election Day

x
The 12 p.m. news conference will be available on the video player attached to this story, the 9NEWS app and on our YouTube channel.

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold will take questions from reporters Monday regarding what her office is doing to counter election-related cyber and misinformation threats.

The media availability is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. 9NEWS will stream the news conference on the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app and streaming devices, and on our YouTube channel.

This comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a warning that foreign actors are targeting the 2020 presidential election.

Griswold’s office launched a website earlier this month aimed at educating voters about foreign misinformation with the election. 

In addition, she created a Rapid Response Election Security Cyber Unit back in July that she called a “highly-trained team of election security experts who will help protect Colorado’s elections from cyber-attacks, foreign interference and disinformation campaigns.”

The five-person team helps counties with their field cybersecurity as well as combats potential breaches and election-related disinformation, Griswold said.

