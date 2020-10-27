How to find election results and get alerts from 9NEWS

9NEWS will stream our election coverage starting at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3. For all our coverage, go to 9news.com/elections.

DENVER — You’ve picked your candidates and cast your ballot. Now, the Nov. 3 election is finally here.

We know that it’s been a rough election cycle, which means that you might not want an onslaught of election news on your lock screen as races are called around Colorado and the country. That’s why 9NEWS is giving our app users the option to opt into certain elections-related push alerts.

Yes, we’ll still send the major races to everybody, but passionate politicos can opt into politics alerts for the latest on everything happening during this election.

To opt into more comprehensive election results, open up the 9NEWS app and hit the settings button on the upper right hand corner.

Under notifications, click “notification settings” and then select “topic alerts and notifications.”

From here, either toggle the “local politics” category on or off, depending on how many elections-related results you would like to get. Opting into local politics means more results.

It's worth mentioning that after election night, you can once again sign up for those alerts.

9NEWS will have live coverage of the election starting at 4 p.m. with NBC on Channel 9. Our coverage will move to channel 20 (KTVD) at 7 p.m. with the latest local results.

This will also be streamed on 9NEWS.com, via the 9NEWS app, wherever you access 9NEWS on any device and via our YouTube channel.

All of our elections results will be posted on 9NEWS.com/elections. This includes national and statewide races, as well as updates on the balance of power in both the Colorado and U.S. legislatures.