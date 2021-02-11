Here's how many Coloradans voted in this year's election

Here's how voter turnout in the 2021 election breaks down by party, county, age and gender.

DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State's Office said on Wednesday that 1,444,071 ballots have been returned so far in the Nov. 2 Coordinated Election.

There were 1,424,420 mail ballots, plus 19,651 people who voted in person, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Those numbers are typical turnout for an odd-year coordinated election, according to historical data. The last two times Colorado held a coordinated election were in 2015 and 2013, when about 1.2 million and 1.4 million ballots were cast.

Here are some statistics on this year's voter turnout, courtesy of the Secretary of State's Office.

Turnout by county

The top five counties for numbers of ballots cast this year were:

Jefferson County: 185,139

El Paso County: 173,083

Arapahoe County: 157,322

Douglas County: 127,068

Denver City & County: 113,574

The county with the lowest voter turnout: San Juan, with 384 ballots cast.

To be fair, as of last year, San Juan County had a population of 705, so about 54% of the county's population cast a ballot.

By comparison, about 31% of Jefferson County's residents cast a ballot, based off 2020 census data.

Turnout by party

Of the 1.4 million ballots cast this year:

Democrats: 444,296 (30.77%)

Republicans: 466,414 (32.3%)

Unaffiliated: 518,515 (35.91%)

Libertarian: 10,059 (0.7%)

Other: 4,787

Turnout by age and gender

Coloradans between the ages of 65 and 74 cast more ballots than any other age group. They were followed by the 55-to-64 and 75-and-over age groups.

As for gender: Slightly more women than men cast ballots among Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters.

The group that ruled voter turnout for age and gender was women ages 65 to 74, with 173,954 ballots cast.

Right behind them were men in the 65-to-74 age group, with 160,294 ballots cast.

Behind them, for ballots returned by age and gender:

Women, 55-64: 156,540 ballots

Men, 55-64: 143,135 ballots

Women 45-54: 110,711 ballots

Women 75 and older: 109,584 ballots

Men, 45-54: 108,321 ballots

Women, 35-44: 101,200 ballots

Men, 35-44: 94,656 ballots

Men, 75 and older: 94,536 ballots

Women, 25-34: 64,975 ballots

Men, 25-34: 60,734 ballots

Men, 18-24: no number provided

Women, 18-24: no number provided