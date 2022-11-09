Election results for Denver area sheriff's races

Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe counties showed Democratic candidates in the lead, while in Douglas County, the Republican candidate was solidly ahead.

DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday afternoon.

In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who has worked there for more than 36 years – was on track to defeat Republican Ed Brady, the deputy chief of the Arvada Police Department.

Marinelli would be the first woman sheriff in Jefferson County history.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader, who was term-limited and couldn't run for re-election, congratulated Marinelli and said he was confident that either candidate would do their best to serve the community.

"We look forward to working with Sheriff-elect Marinelli over the next two months to ensure a smooth transition for the new administration and to continue the efforts of our staff in making Jefferson County a safe place for all people to live, learn, work and play," Shrader said in a statement.

On Wednesday afternoon, Marinelli had 54.58% of the vote and Brady had 45.42%.

In Douglas County, where Sheriff Tony Spurlock was term-limited, Republican candidate Darren Weekly – a captain in the Sheriff's Office who's worked there for 28 years – was on track to defeat Darren Hill (Libertarian) and Mike Phibbs (Unaffiliated).

On Wednesday afternoon, Weekly had 64.59% of the vote, Phibbs had 26.71% and Hill had 8.69%.

In Adams County, Democratic candidate Gene Claps was ahead of former Sheriff Mike "Mac" McIntosh (R), though the race was still too close to call on Wednesday afternoon.

Claps, a division chief with the Adams County Sheriff's Office who's worked there for 22 years, defeated current Sheriff Rick Reigenborn in the primary election in June.

On Wednesday afternoon, Claps had 53.05% of the vote, and McIntosh had 46.95%.

In Arapahoe County, Sheriff Tyler Scott Brown was leading in his bid for re-election against Republican Kevin Edling – a command officer with Denver Police who's been with that agency for 27 years – and Libertarian Scott Alan Liva.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brown had 56.52% of the vote, compared with 40.94% for Edling and 2.54% for Liva.

