Colorado governor’s race: Latest results

Democratic incumbent Jared Polis faces Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl in the Nov. 8 election to decide who will hold the office for the next four years.

DENVER — Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl were facing off in Tuesday’s election to decide who will be Colorado’s next governor.

Polis announced his bid for reelection in February. Prior to serving as governor, he served on the State Board of Education and represented Colorado's 2nd Congressional District.

Polis ran unopposed in this year’s primary.

Ganahl beat out Greg Lopez in the GOP primary. She is both a businesswoman and an elected member of the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents. She’s been in the news leading up to the election with claims of litter boxes in schools, which GOP politicians nationally have been citing to back up claims that students are identifying as cats.

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

Results are called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

Ganahl declined to debate Polis on 9NEWS in October, making her the first gubernatorial candidate not to debate on 9NEWS in 28 years.

Polis sat down one-on-one with Kyle Clark late last month.

