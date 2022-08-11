Colorado US House races: Latest election results

Colorado has 3 Democratic incumbents, 3 Republican incumbents and 2 open seats going into the 2022 midterm elections.

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado.

Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.

Here are the latest results for each of the U.S. House races in Colorado:

1st Congressional District results

(Denver, areas to northeast and southwest)

Democratic Rep. Diana Degette has served 13 terms for her district that covers primarily the City of Denver. She’s facing Republican challenger Jennifer Qualteri.

2nd Congressional District results

(north-central Colorado including Boulder and Fort Collins)

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse was first elected in this district in 2018. He faces Republican Marshall Dawson in the district that extends from the northwest metro area suburbs, west into the mountains and north to the Wyoming line.

3rd Congressional District results

(Western Slope and southern Colorado, including Grand Junction and Pueblo)

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is running for re-election for the first time, against Democrat Adam Frisch, a businessman and former Aspen City Council member.

4th Congressional District results

(Eastern Plains and parts of the Front Range)

Republican Rep. Ken Buck was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014, and he’s running against Democrat Isaac McCorkle, a retired Marine from Douglas County.

5th Congressional District results

(El Paso County, including Colorado Springs)

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006 in the district that includes Colorado Springs, Canon City, Salida and Buena Vista. He faces Democrat David Torres, who served in the Air Force Reserves and has worked in the health-care industry.

6th Congressional District results

(southeast Denver metro area)

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger and Bronze Star recipient, was first elected to his seat in 2020, making this his first re-election. He’s up against Republican Steve Monahan, a Naval Aviator.

7th Congressional District results

(Broomfield south to Custer County, and counties to the west, to Lake and Chaffee counties)

This seat is open due to the retirement of Rep. Ed Perlmutter, pitting Republican Erik Aadland, a former Army officer, against Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen.

8th Congressional District results

(northwest Denver metro area and north to Greeley)

This is a new House seat for Colorado, and the race is between Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Democratic state Sen. Yadira Caraveo.

US HOUSE BALANCE OF POWER

Here are results for U.S. House races across the country:

