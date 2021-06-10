Mail ballots start going out Friday for Nov. 2 election

This year's election has no national races but will decide three statewide issues and many local races and ballot issues.

DENVER — Ballots will begin to be mailed out on Friday, Oct. 8 for the Nov. 2 election that will decide three state ballot issues and local races across Colorado.

This year’s election has no national races on the ballot. Voters will have the chance to help choose local leaders and approve or reject local ballot issues. Three statewide measures made the ballot: Amendment 78 and Propositions 119 and 120.

Here are some important dates in the runup to the election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the Denver Elections Division:

Friday, Oct. 8: Mail ballots start going out to active voters, and drop boxes start to open.

Mail ballots start going out to active voters, and drop boxes start to open. Monday, Oct. 18: The Wellington Webb Municipal Building opens as a vote center. The counting of mail ballots may begin, though no results will be announced until after 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Wellington Webb Municipal Building opens as a vote center. The counting of mail ballots may begin, though no results will be announced until after 7 p.m. on Election Day. Oct. 25: Last day to return a ballot by mail. After this date, only use drop boxes. This is the last day to update an address to receive a ballot by mail.

Last day to return a ballot by mail. After this date, only use drop boxes. This is the last day to update an address to receive a ballot by mail. Nov. 2: Election Day

Any Colorado resident with a valid in-state driver’s license or state issued ID card can register to vote or update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov. This option is available until eight days before Election Day, which this year is Oct. 25.

Residents can also register to vote in-person at a Department of Motor Vehicles office; any federal, state or local government office, or a voter service and polling center. Voters can register through Election Day.

You can go here to confirm your voter registration and check your mail ballot status.

As for what's on the ballot, each county provides a sample ballot of every race and ballot issue in that county, though actual ballots don't include all the items on the sample.

You can view your sample ballot here, or go to one of the links below:

