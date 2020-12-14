Colorado presidential electors meeting Monday to cast votes

Watch the vote live at noon at the state Capitol in the video player above or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Colorado's nine presidential electors will meet Monday at the state Capitol to cast their ballots for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who received the most votes in the state's general election in November.

Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold will preside over the meeting at noon. They will both give remarks before Colorado Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats administers the oath of office to the electors, who will then cast their votes.

Presidential electors cast their votes for the the presidential and vice presidential candidates who receive the most votes in the general election. Biden and Harris received 55.4% of Colorado's vote, to 41.9% for President Trump and Mike Pence.

Monday is the date set by law for the Electoral College to meet. The electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots.

The results will be sent to Washington, D.C., and tallied on Jan. 6 by a joint session of Congress.

Biden plans to address the nation on Monday night, after the electors have voted. Biden won 306 electoral votes to 232 for Trump. It takes 270 electoral votes to be elected.