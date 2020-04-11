Biden projected to win in Colorado

The Democratic former vice president was projected to take the state’s 9 electoral votes, according to NBC News

COLORADO, USA — Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win Colorado’s presidential race over Republican President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

Colorado wasn’t considered a battleground state this year. According to most projections ahead of Election Day, Biden was expected to win in the state, which has gone Democratic in its presidential choice in the past three elections.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton got 48.16% of the vote, while Trump got 43.25%. The state went with Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008. Before that, the state was solidly Republican in its presidential picks.

In presidential elections since 1952, Colorado’s electoral votes have gone to the national winner 13 times. The times it didn’t, Colorado voted for Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Clinton.

See the latest results below.

