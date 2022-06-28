Primary day: What are some of the major races on the Colorado ballot?

COLORADO, USA — This is not a presidential election year, but Colorado has many important state and national races on the 2022 primary elections ballot.
One of the races drawing national attention is for secretary of state, as one of the candidates on Tuesday's ballot, Tina Peters, is under investigation after being accused of violating the voting system.
Here are details on some of the major races on the ballot:
U.S. Senate
The U.S. Senate seat from Colorado that is up for election is held by Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who is unopposed in the primary. He will face one of two Republican candidates running for their party's nomination, Ron Hanks and Joe O'Dea, in the general election.
Governor
The two Republican candidates, Greg López and Heidi Ganahl, face each other for their party's nomination. The winner will run against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who is unopposed in his primary.
Secretary of state
This position is held by Democrat Jena Griswold. In the general election, she will face one of three candidates running for the Republican nomination: Tina Peters, Mike O'Donnell and Pam Anderson.
Treasurer
Neither Democratic incumbent Dave Young nor Republican candidate Lang Sias face any challengers for their party's nomination.
Attorney general
Neither Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser nor Republican candidate John Kellner face any challengers for their party's nomination.
U.S. House of Representatives
- District 1 - Denver
Diana DeGette, Democratic Party
Neal Walia, Democratic Party
Jennifer Qualteri, Republican Party
- District 2 - Boulder
Joe Neguse, Democratic Party
Marshall Dawson, Republican Party
- District 3 - Western Slope, southern Colorado
Soledad Sandoval Tafoya, Democratic Party
Alex Walker, Democratic Party
Adam Frisch, Democratic Party
Lauren Boebert, Republican Party
Don Coram, Republican Party
- District 4 - Eastern Plains, parts of Front Range
Ike McCorkle, Democratic Party
Robert Lewis, Republican Party
Ken Buck, Republican Party
- District 5 - Colorado Springs
David Torres, Democratic Party
Michael C Colombe, Democratic Party
Dave Williams, Republican Party
Rebecca Keltie, Republican Party
Doug Lamborn, Republican Party
Andrew Heaton, Republican Party
- District 6 - Southeast Denver metro area
Jason Crow, Democratic Party
Steven Monahan, Republican Party
- District 7 - Broomfield south to Custer County, and counties to the west, to Lake and Chaffee counties
Brittany Pettersen, Democratic Party
Erik Aadland, Republican Party
Laurel Imer, Republican Party
Tim Reichert, Republican Party
- District 8 - northwest Denver metro area, north to Greeley
Yadira Caraveo, Democratic Party
Lori A. Saine, Republican Party
Jan Kulmann, Republican Party
Barbara Kirkmeyer, Republican Party
Tyler Allcorn, Republican Party
All ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If you choose to vote in person, you can return your mail ballot at a voter service and polling center. Even if you don't return your mail ballot, you can still vote in person. Once you've voted in person, the county clerk won't accept the ballot that was mailed to you.
When voting in person, you must provide identification such as a Colorado driver's license or state ID.
All voters who are in line at their polling station by 7 p.m. on primary day are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast their ballot.
