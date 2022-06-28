x
Primary day: What are some of the major races on the Colorado ballot?

Here's who's running for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state, treasurer and all 8 Colorado seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

COLORADO, USA — This is not a presidential election year, but Colorado has many important state and national races on the 2022 primary elections ballot.

One of the races drawing national attention is for secretary of state, as one of the candidates on Tuesday's ballot, Tina Peters, is under investigation after being accused of violating the voting system.

Here are details on some of the major races on the ballot:

U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate seat from Colorado that is up for election is held by Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who is unopposed in the primary. He will face one of two Republican candidates running for their party's nomination, Ron Hanks and Joe O'Dea, in the general election.

Governor 

The two Republican candidates, Greg López and Heidi Ganahl, face each other for their party's nomination. The winner will run against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who is unopposed in his primary.

Secretary of state 

This position is held by Democrat Jena Griswold. In the general election, she will face one of three candidates running for the Republican nomination: Tina PetersMike O'Donnell and Pam Anderson.

Treasurer 

Neither Democratic incumbent Dave Young nor Republican candidate Lang Sias face any challengers for their party's nomination.

Attorney general

Neither Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser nor Republican candidate John Kellner face any challengers for their party's nomination.

U.S. House of Representatives 

  • District 1 -   Denver

Diana DeGette, Democratic Party 

Neal Walia, Democratic Party 

Jennifer Qualteri, Republican Party

  • District 2  - Boulder

Joe Neguse, Democratic Party

Marshall Dawson, Republican Party

  • District 3 - Western Slope, southern Colorado

Soledad Sandoval Tafoya, Democratic Party 

Alex Walker, Democratic Party 

Adam Frisch, Democratic Party 

Lauren Boebert, Republican Party 

Don Coram, Republican Party

  • District 4 - Eastern Plains, parts of Front Range 

Ike McCorkle, Democratic Party 

Robert Lewis, Republican Party 

Ken Buck, Republican Party

  • District 5 - Colorado Springs

David Torres, Democratic Party 

Michael C Colombe, Democratic Party 

Dave Williams, Republican Party 

Rebecca Keltie, Republican Party 

Doug Lamborn, Republican Party 

Andrew Heaton, Republican Party

  • District 6 - Southeast Denver metro area

Jason Crow, Democratic Party 

Steven Monahan, Republican Party

  • District 7 - Broomfield south to Custer County, and counties to the west, to Lake and Chaffee counties

Brittany Pettersen, Democratic Party 

Erik Aadland, Republican Party 

Laurel Imer, Republican Party 

Tim Reichert, Republican Party

  • District 8 - northwest Denver metro area, north to Greeley

Yadira Caraveo, Democratic Party 

Lori A. Saine, Republican Party 

Jan Kulmann, Republican Party 

Barbara Kirkmeyer, Republican Party 

Tyler Allcorn, Republican Party

Click here for the full list of Colorado primary election candidates.

All ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you choose to vote in person, you can return your mail ballot at a voter service and polling center. Even if you don't return your mail ballot, you can still vote in person. Once you've voted in person, the county clerk won't accept the ballot that was mailed to you.

When voting in person, you must provide identification such as a Colorado driver's license or state ID.

All voters who are in line at their polling station by 7 p.m. on primary day are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast their ballot.

