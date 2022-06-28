Primary day: What are some of the major races on the Colorado ballot?

Here's who's running for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state, treasurer and all 8 Colorado seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

COLORADO, USA — This is not a presidential election year, but Colorado has many important state and national races on the 2022 primary elections ballot.

One of the races drawing national attention is for secretary of state, as one of the candidates on Tuesday's ballot, Tina Peters, is under investigation after being accused of violating the voting system.

Here are details on some of the major races on the ballot:

U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate seat from Colorado that is up for election is held by Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who is unopposed in the primary. He will face one of two Republican candidates running for their party's nomination, Ron Hanks and Joe O'Dea, in the general election.

Governor

The two Republican candidates, Greg López and Heidi Ganahl, face each other for their party's nomination. The winner will run against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who is unopposed in his primary.

Secretary of state

This position is held by Democrat Jena Griswold. In the general election, she will face one of three candidates running for the Republican nomination: Tina Peters, Mike O'Donnell and Pam Anderson.

Treasurer

Neither Democratic incumbent Dave Young nor Republican candidate Lang Sias face any challengers for their party's nomination.

Attorney general

Neither Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser nor Republican candidate John Kellner face any challengers for their party's nomination.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 1 - Denver

Diana DeGette, Democratic Party

Neal Walia, Democratic Party

Jennifer Qualteri, Republican Party

District 2 - Boulder

Joe Neguse, Democratic Party

Marshall Dawson, Republican Party

District 3 - Western Slope, southern Colorado

Soledad Sandoval Tafoya, Democratic Party

Alex Walker, Democratic Party

Adam Frisch, Democratic Party

Lauren Boebert, Republican Party

Don Coram, Republican Party

District 4 - Eastern Plains, parts of Front Range

Ike McCorkle, Democratic Party

Robert Lewis, Republican Party

Ken Buck, Republican Party

District 5 - Colorado Springs

David Torres, Democratic Party

Michael C Colombe, Democratic Party

Dave Williams, Republican Party

Rebecca Keltie, Republican Party

Doug Lamborn, Republican Party

Andrew Heaton, Republican Party

District 6 - Southeast Denver metro area

Jason Crow, Democratic Party

Steven Monahan, Republican Party

District 7 - Broomfield south to Custer County, and counties to the west, to Lake and Chaffee counties

Brittany Pettersen, Democratic Party

Erik Aadland, Republican Party

Laurel Imer, Republican Party

Tim Reichert, Republican Party

District 8 - northwest Denver metro area, north to Greeley

Yadira Caraveo, Democratic Party

Lori A. Saine, Republican Party

Jan Kulmann, Republican Party

Barbara Kirkmeyer, Republican Party

Tyler Allcorn, Republican Party

All ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you choose to vote in person, you can return your mail ballot at a voter service and polling center. Even if you don't return your mail ballot, you can still vote in person. Once you've voted in person, the county clerk won't accept the ballot that was mailed to you.

When voting in person, you must provide identification such as a Colorado driver's license or state ID.

All voters who are in line at their polling station by 7 p.m. on primary day are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes for each person to cast their ballot.