How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

Use an interactive map to see how Colorado's biggest Republican and Democratic primaries broke down by county.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November.

The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county.

Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional and state primary races. Results are from data provided by The Associated Press.

The map includes vote breakdowns for the following notable races:

U.S. Senate Republican primary

Gubernatorial Republican primary

Secretary of State Republican primary

U.S. House District 3 Republican and Democratic primaries

U.S. House District 5 Republican and Democratic primaries

U.S. House District 7 Republican primary

U.S. House District 8 Republican primary

State House District 6 Democratic primary

State House District 51 Republican primary

In races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, seven of 18 races were unopposed.

In elections for statewide positions, only 6 of 24 primary races involved multiple candidates.

Looking at the state Senate and state House of Representatives races, only 23 of 164 races were contested.

