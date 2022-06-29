How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November.
The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county.
Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional and state primary races. Results are from data provided by The Associated Press.
The map includes vote breakdowns for the following notable races:
- U.S. Senate Republican primary
- Gubernatorial Republican primary
- Secretary of State Republican primary
- U.S. House District 3 Republican and Democratic primaries
- U.S. House District 5 Republican and Democratic primaries
- U.S. House District 7 Republican primary
- U.S. House District 8 Republican primary
- State House District 6 Democratic primary
- State House District 51 Republican primary
In races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, seven of 18 races were unopposed.
In elections for statewide positions, only 6 of 24 primary races involved multiple candidates.
Looking at the state Senate and state House of Representatives races, only 23 of 164 races were contested.
> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 2022 Elections
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.