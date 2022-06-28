4 GOP candidates compete for new US House seat in Colorado

Lori Saine, Barbara Kirkmeyer, Tyler Allcorn and Jan Kulmannwere were running in the GOP primary. Yadira Caraveo had no challengers in the Democratic primary.

COLORADO, USA — Four Republican candidates were competing in a crowded Republican primary Thursday night for the chance to face a Democratic state representative for Colorado's 8th Congressional District.

The U.S. House of Representatives race for the newly formed district is expected to be one of the most contested in the country. It runs from the north side of the Denver metro area into northern Colorado. It includes areas in Adams, Larimer, and Weld counties.

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Thornton pediatrician whose district is in Adams County, did not face a challenger in the Democratic primary.



In the Republican primary, four candidates were seeking the party's nomination and a spot in the Nov. 8 election:

Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann

Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer

Army Special Forces veteran Tyler Allcorn

The latest results are below:

Kulmann has served on the Thornton City Council for nearly a decade and has been mayor since 2019. She is also an oil and gas engineer and serves on the board of a charter school in Adams 12. She is a conservative who is pro-life, with certain exceptions, and prioritizes mental health care over gun control.

Saine was a state representative for Colorado's 63rd District from 2013 to 2021 before becoming a Weld County commissioner. She is an outspoken, far-right candidate who has stirred up controversy. That includes accusing Caraveo of being an "abortionist" without evidence. She also accused the groups running the Colorado Republican Rumble of keeping her out of the debate after she failed to RSVP.

Kirkmeyer represents Colorado's 23rd District and previously served as a Weld County commissioner. She is a centrist who is pro-life except when the mother's life is in danger. During her time as a county commissioner, she was involved in Weld County declaring it was a "Second Amendment sanctuary" that would not honor new state gun laws.

Allcorn is a former U.S. Army Green Beret who served four tours in the Middle East and western Asia. He emigrated to the United States from Canada when he was 9 years old.

There were about 419,343 active voters in the congressional district as of June 1 – 115,549 Democrats, 103,035 Republicans and 192,427 unaffiliated voters.

