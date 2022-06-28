Anderson wins GOP nomination for secretary of state

Anderson defeated Mike O'Donnell and Tina Peters and will face incumbent Jena Griswold on Nov. 8, according to The Associated Press.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson has won her party's nomination in the Colorado primary election on Tuesday.

Anderson defeated Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell, according to results from The Associated Press. She will face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold, who has no primary challenger, in the general election on Nov. 8.

"We can trust our elections in Colorado, but our work is never done," Anderson said. "We’re not going to use hyper-partisan rhetoric to inflate anyone’s political profile. This is about Colorado and the voters and restoring trust."

The latest results are below:

Anderson led the County Clerks Association for five years and served as Jefferson County clerk for two terms. She played a central role in establishing the state’s all-mail balloting system and said she thinks the 2020 election was conducted securely.

Peters, the Mesa County clerk, was indicted in March by a grand jury on charges related to her alleged role in a breach of the Mesa County election software. She was barred from overseeing the 2022 primary and general election in her county. She also faces ethics violations for how she’s paying for her legal defense.

O’Donnell was originally from Australia and lives in Yuma County. He is a businessman who wants to improve the business licensing side of the Secretary of State’s Office and has been critical of the state’s election system, suggesting there’s corruption in the voter rolls.

In Colorado, the secretary of state serves four-year terms.

Every Colorado voter can cast a ballot in the secretary of state primary. As of June 1, Colorado had 3,792,803 active voters – 1,068,827 were registered Democratic, 956,904 were registered Republican, and 1,699,415 were registered unaffiliated.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.