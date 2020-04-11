Colorado voters projected to approve paid family medical leave

Proposition 118 asked voters to approve paid family medical leave starting in 2024.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado voters have passed a proposed statewide paid family and medical leave insurance program, according to the latest projections by The Associated Press.

Proposition 118 was meant to provide up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave starting in 2024, with employees and employers splitting the premium 50/50 starting in 2023, funding the program one year before it was implemented.

Democrats in Colorado’s state legislature tried and failed to approve a similar measure during the 2020 legislative session.

