Election results for Colorado Proposition 119

This statewide measure asked to raise state marijuana taxes for out-of-school education funding.

DENVER — Coloradans on Tuesday voted on Proposition 119, which asked whether state taxes on marijuana sales should be increased to pay for a new educational program.

The measure asked voters to increase the state pot tax from 15% today, gradually to 20% in 2024 (with stops at 18% in 2022 and 19% in 2023). It also would transfer $20 million a year each from the state’s general fund and the State Land Trust to help fund a new out-of-school program.

A NO vote was to keep the state pot tax at 15% and no other changes would be made.

The results are below:

Proposition 119 wouldn’t pay for K-12 in-school education or teacher needs. School districts get their funding through your property taxes. When property taxes aren’t enough, state lawmakers backfill with state money.

A YES vote was to create LEAP: the Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress program. Students could apply for financial aid to cover out-of-school learning and enrichment such as tutoring, targeted assistance for those with special needs, second language training, social emotional and mental health services.

It was one of the three statewide measures on the ballot for the Nov. 2 coordinated election in Colorado.

Find all of our election coverage at 9news.com/elections.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.