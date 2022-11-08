Colorado Proposition 121 latest results

This statewide ballot issue in the 2022 elections could lower income taxes in Colorado.

DENVER — Colorado voters were deciding on Tuesday on whether to pass Proposition 121, a measure about lowering the state income tax.

It’s the shortest question on the ballot. A YES vote supports dropping the state’s income tax to 4.4% from its current 4.55%. A NO vote supports keeping the state income tax at 4.55%.

The latest results are below:

The results will be called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

Two years ago, voters statewide passed a measure dropping the state income tax to 4.55%. Before, it was 4.63%.

In years Coloradans get TABOR refunds, one of the ways the state can get money back to residents is by dropping the state income tax to 4.5%. That's happened the last two years and is projected to happen in the next three years, but that could change.

Tax breaks vary based on income level. Everyone pays less, but the more you earn, the more you're keeping. These tax brackets, up to $69,000, represent three-out-of-four Colorado taxpayers, so 75% of Coloradans would get a tax break of $63 or less.

Proponents of Proposition 121 say that permanently lowering the tax rate would eliminate the inefficiency of giving money to the government that will later be returned to taxpayers due to TABOR. Opponents say the measure would disproportionately benefit the wealthy and corporations.

This story includes previous reporting by Marshall Zelinger.

