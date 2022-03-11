x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Voters decide on free meals for Colorado’s K-12 students

Proposition FF would provide free meals to all K–12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers.

More Videos

DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Prop FF, which would change the way free lunches work in Colorado schools.

A “yes” vote for Prop FF would provide free meals to all K-12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers. It would also subsidize Colorado-grown and Colorado-produced food.

Funding for these changes would come from an increased income tax on Coloradans making $300,000 or more.

RELATED: Let's Just Vote: Proposition FF proposes free lunches for K-12

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

Results are called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

>Find all of our election coverage at 9news.com/elections.

RELATED: Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

RELATED: Colorado governor’s race: Latest results

RELATED: Governor orders National Guard to provide cybersecurity for November election

RELATED: Colorado U.S. Senate race: Latest election results

RELATED: How to find 2022 election results and get alerts from 9NEWS

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado 2022 elections

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV. 

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features. 

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.  

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

Before You Leave, Check This Out