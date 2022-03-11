Voters decide on free meals for Colorado’s K-12 students

Proposition FF would provide free meals to all K–12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers.

DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Prop FF, which would change the way free lunches work in Colorado schools.

A “yes” vote for Prop FF would provide free meals to all K-12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers. It would also subsidize Colorado-grown and Colorado-produced food.

Funding for these changes would come from an increased income tax on Coloradans making $300,000 or more.

