WATCH LIVE: Griswold testifying before Congress on combating election misinformation

Colorado's secretary of state is testifying at 11 a.m. in virtual hearing before the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Elections.

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is testifying before a congressional subcommittee Tuesday morning in a hearing on combating misinformation in the 2020 general election.

The hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Elections will take place virtually at 11 a.m.

According to Griswold's full testimony, released ahead of the hearing, she will discuss the threat of foreign interference in elections through misinformation spread online and in social media, and through the hacking and leaking of voter registration data.

"We must ensure that foreign countries do not use social media platforms as a tool to perpetuate public falsehoods about candidates and elections in an attempt to suppress Americans' votes," Griswold says in the testimony.

She plans to testify that a Colorado security cyber unit is helping to combat misinformation and cyber-threats by ensuring her office can quickly respond to misinformation and that counties can share concerns about information. The unit also has started a public outreach campaign to "ignore the noise."

According to her testimony, Griswold will recommend that Congress:

Create a bipartisan commission from state governments to make recommendations to avoid the type of foreign interference that occurred in the 2016 election.

Provide funding to states for election cybersecurity and counterterrorism response.

Require the federal intelligence community to declassify foreign misinformation and form a bipartisan committee of state and federal representatives to make recommendations on how best to release that information to the public.

Consider legislation to combat deep fakes, election misinformation and foreign coordination, similar to a state bill that Griswold said she proposed before the pandemic shut down the Colorado General Assembly.

The House Subcommittee on Elections is chaired by Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, D-Ohio. Also on the subcommittee are Reps. G. K. Butterfield, D-N.C.; Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Rodney Davis, R-Ill.