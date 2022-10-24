Colorado candidates for secretary of state debate on Monday

9NEWS's fourth debate of six will see Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Republican challenger Pam Anderson take the podium Monday night.

COLORADO, USA — Republican Pam Anderson, the former two-term Jefferson County clerk and past head of the Colorado County Clerks Association, is challenging Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold to be Colorado's secretary of state.

The pair will go head-to-head in a debate Monday at 6 p.m. on Next with Kyle Clark.

Both are certified election officials who reject election rigging conspiracies.

Griswold ran unopposed in her primary. Before she was elected to the office in 2018, she worked as director of the Colorado governor’s Washington, D.C., office.

She was in the news recently for mistakenly sending postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of licensed drivers.

Griswold also appointed a supervisor to oversee the upcoming election in Elbert County following breaches of security protocol by the county’s clerk and recorder last year. The same supervisor was also responsible for a losing a box of dozens of ballots during the June primary election.

Anderson defeated two other nominees in the Republican primary for secretary of state. She led the County Clerks Association for five years and served as Jefferson County clerk for two terms. She also played a central role in establishing the state’s all-mail balloting system and is a staunch advocate for it.

