Latest results: Colorado state Senate and House, balance of power

Republicans have a shot at flipping the balance of power in the state Senate, while Democrats are expected to keep control of the state House.

DENVER — A handful of races will determine party control of the Colorado state Senate on Tuesday, while in the state House of Representatives, GOP candidates have a shot at flipping enough seats to create a near evenly split legislature.

Democrats currently hold a 21-14 advantage in the state Senate — a majority that grew by one when Sen. Kevin Priola changed his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat in August.

Of the 18 seats not up for election, Democrats hold a 12-6 Republicans advantage.

Though 17 state Senate seats are awaiting voter decisions in November, strategists for both parties are keying in on seven. Republicans must hold the two competitive seats already in their column, and take at least three of the remaining five to wrest control away from Democrats for the first time since 2018.

While Democrats aren’t at risk of losing control of the state House, enjoying a 41-24 majority, Republican candidates could flip a substantial number of seats. Veteran strategists will be closely watching how key counties — located along the Front Range, from Fort Collins south to Pueblo — perform.

Democrats dominate in Denver and Boulder counties, and Republicans could run up their totals in El Paso, Douglas and Weld counties. For statewide Republican candidates to stay competitive, they have to limit their loss margins in Denver and try to win in the bellwether suburban counties, such as Jefferson and Arapahoe. Democrats have done well there recently.

On the Western Slope, GOP candidates tend to do well in Mesa County, home of Grand Junction, as well as the sparsely populated Eastern Plains.

Below are the results for all contested state Senate and state House races (Polls close at 7p.m.):

Results will be called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.