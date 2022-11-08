x
Elections

Colorado treasurer race: Here are the latest results

Democratic incumbent Dave Young faces Republican challenger Lang Sias in the Nov. 8 elections to decide who will lead the state’s Treasury Department.

DENVER — Democratic incumbent Dave Young and Republican challenger Lang Sias were facing off in Tuesday’s election to decide who will be the next state treasurer.

Young first won the election for treasurer in 2018, after serving as state representative for House District 50, which encompasses Greeley. 

Sias is a former state representative for House District 27 and also is an attorney, former Navy fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor.

Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries.

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

Results are called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

In a 9NEWS debate last month, Young and Sias talked about their positions on several key issues in the 2022 Colorado elections, including inflation, TABOR, education funding and school vouchers and small business loans.

