Voters reject 1 judge for retention

Unofficial results showed District Court Judge Tomee Crespin losing her seat as of 9:35 p.m., with 55% of voters casting ballots against her retention.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Of the 103 judges on the ballot across the Colorado, voters decided against retaining only one, and returned to office the other judge who received an unfavorable job review.

Unofficial results showed District Court Judge Tomee Crespin losing her seat as of 9:35 p.m., with 55% of voters in the 17th Judicial District casting ballots against her retention. Crespin was one of two judges to receive a recommendation of "does not meet performance standards" from the citizen-led commissions that evaluate judges' performance.

Crespin, a 2016 appointee of Gov. John Hickenlooper, handles criminal cases in Adams and Broomfield counties. Her performance commission found her demeanor to be lacking, writing that she "did not treat those appearing before her with respect."

An investigation from Colorado Politics and MetroWest Newspapers discovered Crespin's supporters staged an unusual intervention over the summer, taking issue with what they viewed as an inexplicable and politically-motivated review. Crespin, who filled the seat of another judge whom voters rejected in 2016, said that as a Latina, "I’ve experienced racist, demeaning, unfair and disrespectful behavior in life, that’s not how I treat people."