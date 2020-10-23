Displaced by wildfires? Here's how to make sure your vote still counts

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office has guidance for how those displaced by wildfires can get replacement ballots.

DENVER — Thousands of Coloradans have been displaced by fall wildfires with less than two weeks to go before the general election.

That’s why the Colorado Secretary of State’s office released guidance Friday for people who may have had to leave their homes before receiving or casting their ballot.

Here’s a look at their answers to frequently asked questions.

What happens if you need a replacement ballot?

Voters can pick up a replacement ballot at any Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) in their county. You can also request a new one in the mail, as long as it’s by Oct. 26.

People who have had to evacuate outside of their county can receive a replacement statewide ballot at any VSPC in the state.

What if you have your ballot, but can’t get to your county to use a drop box?

Voters can place their ballots in any drop box in the state, and it will be forwarded to their appropriate county.

In addition, voters displaced by fires can send and receive emergency replacement ballots electronically using Colorado’s electronic ballot delivery system.

The Secretary of State’s Office said to contact your county clerk for more information about emergency ballots, and for the latest status on VSPC and drop box closures or other voter service interruptions.

What about first responders?

First responders like firefighters can also receive and return emergency ballots electronically. Once again, contact your county clerk for more information.

It’s also worth mentioning that Oct. 26 – or Monday – is the last day to mail a ballot and ensure it’s received by Election Day, which is on Nov. 3.

For more information, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.

