Deeming arrest unconstitutional, court overturns murder conviction in Denver shooting

The judge panel, which included Judge Ted C. Tow III, was critical of the suspect's continued placement in handcuffs.

DENVER — Because police kept a suspected shooter in handcuffs before they had probable cause, the Court of Appeals on Thursday deemed it an illegal arrest and reversed his conviction for murder.

In February 2017, a Denver jury convicted Jesse L. Oliver of first-degree murder for the death of 34-year-old Bobbby Brown at a Montbello apartment complex. He also received an assault conviction for allegedly wounding a 17-year-old girl. The court sentenced Oliver to life in prison.

Oliver appealed, arguing that law enforcement had no justification for stopping and arresting him, which led to illegally-obtained evidence.

On the night of the apartment shooting, Sept. 16, 2015, Officer Joseph Guagliardo was sitting in his patrol vehicle nearby. Shortly after hearing gunshots, he saw Oliver running from the parking lot. Guagliardo pursued Oliver while hearing screams from the building.