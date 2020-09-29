Denver will have 36 vote centers locations this election

Denver will have 10 more vote centers than in 2016 and six more vote centers than in 2018.

DENVER — The Denver Elections Division announced Tuesday it will have 36 vote center locations for the November general election, 10 more locations than in 2016.

The 36 vote center locations will help accommodate any voters who need to vote in person during the upcoming election, according to the Denver Election Division.

The division also said there will be an additional 22 hours of early voting available than there were in 2016 and 2018.

“We are still encouraging voters to take advantage of our contactless vote options after they fill out their ballots, either by dropping them in one of our 38 24-Hour Ballot Drop-Off Boxes or via a drive-through ballot-drop-off,” said Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López. “However, we want ensure Denver voters know that in-person options are available and using the same safety measures that we had for the June 30t election, including physical distancing, sanitized equipment and disposable masks available for voters who may have forgotten theirs.”

This year, the Denver Elections Division main office vote center will move one block north to the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park so that the entire Denver Elections building can be utilized for ballot processing.

The Denver Elections Division said Pepsi Center will be used for voting for the first time ever as well.

A partnership with Denver Public Schools (DPS) means voting will return to a few "strategically-placed schools as the last day to vote, Nov. 3, approaches," a news release from the Denver Elections Division reads.

Abraham Lincoln High School, East High School, George Washington High School, Hamilton Middle School, the Montbello Campus, Morey Middle School and South High School will be used as vote centers this fall.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) District 3 station will no longer serve as a vote center due to a change in state law that discourages voting in police stations that are not housed in multipurpose buildings, according to the Denver Elections Division. DPD District 3 station will still have a 24-hour Ballot Drop-Off Box available.

The full list of vote center locations can be found at denvervotes.org/voterinfo or in the ballot packets voters will receive in the mail after Friday, Oct. 9.