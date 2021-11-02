Denver Question 2E losing in early returns

This question on the Denver ballot asked voters to approve $190 million to, among other things, build a new arena at the National Western Complex.

Denver Referred Question 2E, which asked whether the city could borrow $190 million for Phase 3 of the development of the National Western Complex, was losing in early returns, according to Denver Elections results.

This question asked voters to approve $190,000,000 in bonds, with a maximum repayment cost of $327,212,000 and without raising taxes, for:

Construction of a 10,000-seat arena to replace the current Denver Coliseum for concerts, high school sports, rodeo and other entertainment events.

Renovation and preservation of the Historic 1909 Building to create a public market to provide fresh local food for the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods.

A NO vote meant the city couldn’t borrow the money to pay for the projects.

Denver asked its voters this year for permission to borrow about $450 million total in five debt questions, which are Referred Questions 2A through 2E on the ballot.

Questions 2A, 2B, 2C and 2D asked voters to approve general obligation bonds to fund repairs and improvements to city facilities, housing and sheltering, parks and recreation, and transportation and mobility.

The total cost of the four is $259 million. The money to repay the bonds would come from the city's general revenues, though the city could increase taxes at some point to pay them back.

