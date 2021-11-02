Denver Question 2G: Independent monitor question easily passing

This question on the Denver ballot asked if the citizen oversight board should have power to appoint the independent monitor, rather than the mayor.

DENVER — Denver residents on Tuesday voted on Referred Question 2G, which asked whether the city’s citizen oversight board should appoint the independent monitor.

Currently, under the city's charter, the mayor appoints the independent monitor.

The Office of the Independent Monitor (OIM) is a civilian oversight agency for the Denver Police and Denver Sheriff departments and performs a watchdog function. The COB is appointed by the mayor and City Council to represent the community on issues concerning law enforcement.

2G would also allow the OIM to seek independent legal advice to fulfill its duties, and would ensure that employees under the OIM will be part of the Career Service to ensure they're protected from retaliation for doing their jobs.

The results are:

Proponents said the measure would ensure the OIM's independence from the agencies they monitor and reduce potential conflicts that might arise, to reinforce the public's trust in law enforcement and OIM investigations into wrongdoing.

There was no major opposition to 2G.

Find all of our election coverage at 9news.com/elections.

