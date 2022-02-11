Here are results for Denver’s municipal ballot measures

Denver ballot measures include a citywide sidewalks plan, legal representation for evictions, recycling and composting, and a tax to fund the Denver Public Library.

DENVER — Denver voters were deciding seven local ballot measures on Tuesday on issues including sidewalks, recycling and composting, evictions and a tax to fund public libraries.

Here are the latest results on those measures from the Denver Elections Division.

Referred Question 2I: Denver Public Library tax

This question would increase city taxes by $36 million in 2023 and by whatever additional amounts are received annually afterward by increasing the city’s mill levy rate 1.5 mills.

Uses of the increased funding would include increased pay for librarians and staff, more technology for patrons who don’t have internet access and returning library branches from reduced hours to normal schedules.

Yes: 68,107

No: 37,166

Referred Question 2J: Lift TABOR limits on climate tax

In 2020, Denver voters approved a 0.25% sales and use tax dedicated to the Climate Protection Fund Program to reduce greenhouse gas. The tax was projected to produce $40 million in 2021, but it actually produced $41.3 million. TABOR requires the refund of the extra $1.3 million back to taxpayers. This question would allow the city to keep any excess funds produced by the climate tax.

Yes: 71,712

No: 32,703

Referred Question 2K: Lift TABOR limits on homeless resolution tax

In 2020, Denver voters approved a 0.25% sales and use tax dedicated to homeless resolution. In 2021, the tax collected an excess of $1.3 million, and TABOR requires the excess to be refunded to taxpayers. This question would allow the city to keep the excess funds produced by the tax.

Yes: 72,500

No: 31,869

Referred Question 2L: Election procedure changes

This question would change the city and county charter to modernize procedures for getting measures on the ballot in citywide elections. Its changes would include requiring initiatives to contain only one subject and updating deadlines for candidate nominations.

Yes: 80,060

No: 20,756

Initiated Ordinance 305: Legal representation for evictions

This ordinance would create and fund a program to provide free legal representation to tenants who face eviction. It would be funded by an excise tax paid by landlords on each residential rental property, starting at $75 per property, which would increase each year based on the Colorado consumer price index. The tax would produce about $12 million in its first year.

Yes: 41,314

No: 62,801

Initiated Ordinance 306: Recycling and composting

This ordinance would require apartment complexes, restaurants, food trucks and other businesses to offer recycling and/or composting. Apartment complexes would be phased in based on the number of units. Restaurants and other food-waste producers would be phased in based on square footage.

Yes: 68,914

No: 34,362

Initiated Ordinance 307: Denver sidewalks

This ordinance would shift responsibility for maintaining sidewalks from property owners to the City of Denver, funded by an annual fee charged to property owners based on the length of the sidewalk on or adjoining the property. The ordinance would require the creation of a city sidewalk master plan and the implementation of a sustainable program for sidewalk construction and repairs.

Yes: 54,471

No: 49,314

Ballot Issue 7A: Valley Sanitation District

This issue is for those who live in the Valley Sanitation District in southwest Denver. Without increasing the property mill levy and without voter approval, this authorizes the district to collect and spend any amounts annually received from the district’s mill levy and other revenue sources.

Yes: 173

No: 163

