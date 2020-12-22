Denver-based Dominion swings back at conservative critics

Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are threatening to sue chief accuser Sidney Powell and conservative news outlets that have amplified disprovable claims.

DENVER — The voting systems companies at the center of President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims are fighting back in a way the litigious commander in chief might: by going to court.

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are threatening to sue chief accuser Sidney Powell and conservative news outlets that have amplified disprovable claims about their companies, damaging their brand.

Dominion is waiting for a response from Powell to their demand she retract her defamatory claims before taking further steps, which could involve more defendants who have enabled or reiterated false claims against the company, a spokesperson for Dominion told Colorado Politics Monday.

She, like other Dominion employees, did not want to be identified by name out of security concerns in the charged political climate.

"We will definitely be considering taking aggressive action against others who have amplified this campaign of disinformation and defamation by spreading the falsehoods they have about Dominion long after all of these claims have been discredited and dismissed by the courts," the company spokesperson said. "

>> Continue reading on ColoradoPolitics.com