Denver election results: Voters support tax for homelessness aid

Denver ballot measure 2B asked voters to approve a sales-and-use tax increase to fund housing, shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness.

DENVER — While the race has not been officially called, as of 6:30 a.m. Nov. 4, Denver voters appear poised to approve a ballot measure that increases sales-and-use tax to provide funding for people experiencing homelessness.

According to Denver’s election results page, 64.8% of voters were in favor of ballot measure 2B and 35.2% were against it.

Ballot measure 2B asked voters to approve a 0.25% sales-and-use tax increase (which amounts to 2.5 cents per $10 purchase) for services for the city’s homeless population.

The tax would not be collected on groceries, water, fuel, medical supplies or feminine hygiene products.

Last year, Denver voters opted not to overturn the city’s controversial urban camping ban.

Recently, the city has made headlines for homeless sweeps from large camps near the state Capitol and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock sent out a news release expressing support for the bill, saying it would cost the average household just over $5 a month.

The mayor’s office also said the tax increase would sustain some of the sheltering strategies used during the COVID-19 pandemic, including 24/7 shelter operations and hotel rooms.

