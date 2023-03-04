Denver will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years

The top two candidates after election night will compete in a June runoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver won’t know who the city’s next mayor is by the end of election night, but the enormous pool of candidates will be narrowed to two.

Seventeen names -- Lisa Calderón, Trinidad Rodriguez, Aurelio Martinez, Thomas Wolf, Al Gardner, Terrance Roberts, Kwame Spearman, Renate Behrens, Chris Hansen, Mike Johnston, James Walsh, Ean Thomas Tafoya, Andy Rougeout, Leslie Herod, Robert Treta, Deborah “Debbie” Ortega, Kelly Brough -- appeared on the ballot, though Spearman dropped out weeks before Election Day.

A winner must secure 50% of the vote, and with 16 candidates remaining, that is nearly impossible.

The runoff will happen June 6. The top two candidates will compete.

As Mayor Michael Hancock is now finishing his third term, this is Denver’s first mayoral election without an incumbent in 12 years.

There were eight candidates in 2011. Chris Romer, the son of former Gov. Roy Romer, finished first, Hancock finished second and 44% of the people who voted did not select either of them.

When people voted a second time in the runoff, Hancock won easily.

The next mayor, whoever that may be, will have what is perhaps the most powerful job in Colorado -- arguably more so than the governor because Denver’s mayor controls the city budget while the state legislature, not the governor, controls the state budget. The mayor also has enormous control over signature projects for Colorado, from the airport to development.

This article will be updated throughout the night.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.