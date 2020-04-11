Denver election results: Voters support repealing pit bull ban

Unofficial results show a majority of Denver voters appear to be in favor of repealing the city's decades-old pit bull ban.

DENVER — While the race has not been officially called, as of 11 p.m. on election night Denver voters appeared poised to overturn the city’s 31-year-old pit bull ban.

According to Denver’s election results page, 64% of voters were in favor of overturning the ban and 35% were against it.

The debate on pit bulls in Denver has drawn a lot of attention – Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a repeal on the ban earlier this year and city council did not have enough votes to override the veto, ultimately sending it to voters instead.

>>> Watch the video above for a previous 9NEWS story about Denver's pit bull ban.

If measure 2J passes, it would require pit bull owners to receive a permit and have the animal microchipped. If there are not problems for 36 months, the dog can be registered like any other in the city.

The new law would also create a limit of two pit bulls per household.

The breed was first banned in Denver in 1989.