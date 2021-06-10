Denver Question 2F: Vote favors keeping group living amendments

This question asked voters whether to get rid of amendments passed by the Denver City Council to increase the number of unrelated adults who can live together.

DENVER — Denver residents on Tuesday voted on Referred Question 2F, which asked whether to repeal amendments to the city’s group living rules that, among other things, increased the number of unrelated adults who can live together.

The Denver City Council voted in February to approve amendments to Denver's group living code on the number of unrelated people allowed under one roof, increasing the allowed number from two to five for a single-family home.

The amendments also pertained to residential care facilities like community corrections or halfway houses, sober living homes and homeless shelters. With the approved zoning rules, the city allowed for more places where halfway houses can operate within Denver.

A YES vote on Referred Question 2F was to repeal those amendments.

A NO vote was to keep the amendments in place.

The results are below:

The group Safe and Sound Denver, which gathered petition signatures to get the question on the ballot, said houses are not one-size-fits-all and that the number of unrelated people who live together should be proportional to the size of the home.

Safe and Sound Denver also opposed changes to the rules on where homeless shelters and halfway houses can be located.

The group Keep Denver Housed opposed 2F, saying it would take away affordable housing options from working people and would make it harder to live in Denver.

In Aurora, Golden and Westminster, the limit on unrelated adults who can live together is four. Parker and Lakewood have a limit of five.

