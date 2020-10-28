x
Douglas County to close DMV services on Election Day

The county will be operating renewal services online and at a self-serve kiosk.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Motor vehicle, driver’s license and recording services will be unavailable on Election Day in Douglas County, it was announced Wednesday.

The services are being suspended to allow the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder staff to focus on general election operations, officials said.

Vehicle renewal services for Douglas County are available online at douglasdrives.com or at various self-serve motor vehicle kiosks throughout the county.

All DMV services in Douglas County will resume normal business hours on Nov. 4.

