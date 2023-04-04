Election results: Denver City Council

Voters chose one councilmember for each of the city's 11 districts, and two councilmembers for at-large seats. Here are the latest results.

Incumbents were up for reelection in eight of the 11 districts. New councilmembers were elected in District 4, District 7 and District 8.

Candidates are running unopposed in three districts: Jamie Torres in District 3, Paul Kashmann in District 6 and Stacie Gilmore in District 11.

Recent redistricting means some voters are now in a different district than before, even if they didn't move. The city council approved a redrawn map in March 2022, and the new map took effect for this election.

Like the mayor's race, each city council district race will go to a runoff if no candidate tops 50% of the vote in that race.

There is no runoff for the city council at-large race. The top two candidates from Tuesday's election are the winners.

Here's a look at the latest results:

City Council at-large

Councilmember District 1

Councilmember District 2

Councilmember District 4

Councilmember District 5

Councilmember District 7

Councilmember District 8

Councilmember District 9

Councilmember District 10

