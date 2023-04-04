Election results: Denver City Council

DENVER — In addition to narrowing down the choices for a new mayor and deciding the future of the Park Hill Golf Course, Denver voters chose members of city council in Tuesday's election.
Voters chose one councilmember for each of the city's 11 districts, and two councilmembers for at-large seats, which represent the entire city.
Incumbents were up for reelection in eight of the 11 districts. New councilmembers were elected in District 4, District 7 and District 8.
Candidates are running unopposed in three districts: Jamie Torres in District 3, Paul Kashmann in District 6 and Stacie Gilmore in District 11.
Recent redistricting means some voters are now in a different district than before, even if they didn't move. The city council approved a redrawn map in March 2022, and the new map took effect for this election.
Like the mayor's race, each city council district race will go to a runoff if no candidate tops 50% of the vote in that race.
There is no runoff for the city council at-large race. The top two candidates from Tuesday's election are the winners.
Here's a look at the latest results:
City Council at-large
Councilmember District 1
Councilmember District 2
Councilmember District 4
Councilmember District 5
Councilmember District 7
Councilmember District 8
Councilmember District 9
Councilmember District 10
> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Elections