Runoff election results: Denver City Council

Tuesday's runoff election determined the winners of city council seats in Districts 8, 9 and 10.

DENVER — In addition to choosing the city's next mayor in Tuesday's runoff election, voters in three Denver City Council districts picked their next councilperson.

In April's election, voters were tasked with choosing one councilmember for each of the city's 11 districts, and two councilmembers for at-large seats, which represent the entire city. Three of the district races went to runoffs.

There was no runoff for the city council at-large race. The top two candidates from the April 4 election, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez and Sarah Parady, were the winners.

Here's a look at the latest runoff election results:

Council District 7

District 7 was set to go to a runoff, but one of the candidates, Nick Campion announced in April that he was withdrawing from the race, making Flor Alvidrez the next councilperson. Alvidrez led the April 4 election, with 38.5% of the vote.

Council District 8

District 8 will be represented by a new councilmember, since incumbent Christoper Herndon, who took office in 2011, was term-limited.

Shontel M. Lewis led the April 4 election, with 35.71% of the vote. Brad Revare was just behind, with 33.47% of the vote.

Council District 9

Incumbent Candi CdeBaca faced Darrell Watson in the District 9 race.

CdeBaca led the April 4 election, with 44.24% of the vote. Darrell Watson was just behind, with 42.93% of the vote.

Council District 10

Incumbent Chris Hinds faced Shannon Hoffman in the District 10 race.

Hinds led the April 4 election, with 35.57% of the vote. Hoffman came in with 27.06% of the vote.