Electoral College meets on Monday, with electors who want it abolished

Baca was one of three electors in 2016 termed “faithless electors” (or Hamilton electors, their preferred term) and who tried to cast ballots for someone other than 2016 Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It wasn’t because they didn’t support Clinton. It was because they had hoped to see enough votes peeled away from Trump to deny him the victory, given that Clinton had won the popular vote by nearly three million ballots. The lawsuit that followed went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, in a case combined with one from Washington State. The Court noted in its July ruling that when Americans cast ballots for presidential candidates, “their votes actually go toward selecting members of the Electoral College, whom each State appoints based on the popular returns.” The unanimous decision upheld the right of a state to enforce its pledge laws.