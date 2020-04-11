4 states have recreational marijuana on the ballot

New Jersey and Arizona have approved recreational pot, while voters in South Dakota and Montana were also voting on it.

DENVER — Four states were voting Tuesday whether to join 11 other states across the U.S. that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Arizona, South Dakota, Montana and New Jersey each were considering measures on recreational marijuana. Another state, Mississippi, was voting on whether to legalize medical marijuana.

The Associated Press projected that New Jersey passed its constitutional amendment by a wide margin. Only those 21 and older could legally buy and use the drug, and it wasn't clear how quickly the market would be set up.

Arizona voters approved Proposition 207, according to AP projections. The proposition will let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce of marijuana. Recreational marijuana sales will be permitted, and people can grow their own plants. AP said that sales should begin in May.

New Jersey and Arizona join 11 other states and the District of Columbia that have legalized recreational cannabis.

Colorado and Washington state were the first in the U.S. to pass legalization measures in 2012, and Colorado was the first to establish legal retail sales.

Under Colorado's Amendment 64, adults who are 21 or older are allowed to consume or possess recreational marijuana. Taxes on recreational and medical marijuana sales in Colorado generated more than $200 million per year in fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

