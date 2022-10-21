NEXT presents: Hotly contested CD-7 debate

In redistricted CD-7, Democrat Brittany Petersen is running against Republican Erik Aadland in a competitive race.

COLORADO, USA — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D) is running against former Army Officer Erik Aadland in one of the most competitive congressional races following the retirement of Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D). The two will debate on Next with Kyle Clark Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

Aadland had originally announced a run for Senate, but he transitioned to run for CD-7 late last year.

Petterson served three terms as a state representative for the 28th District before being elected to the state Senate in 2018, representing the 22nd District, in another highly competitive race.

CD-7 was redistricted in 2020. The previously drawn district leaned Democrat, but its new makeup as of June 2021 is:

Unaffiliated: 233,077 (44.3%)

Democrat: 148,275 (28.2%)

Republican: 135,643 (25.4%)

