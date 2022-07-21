x
Republican challenger to Titone in House District 27 drops out of race

Arvada small-business owner Christina Carlino won the Republican nomination in House District 27 without opposition in the primary but withdrew her candidacy.
Credit: Luis de Leon
The Colorado State Capitol.

DENVER — State Rep. Brianna Titone, an Arvada Democrat, will face a new challenger in her bid for reelection after a Republican vacancy committee convenes at the end of July to replace a candidate who recently withdrew from the race.

Arvada small-business owner Christina Carlino won the Republican nomination in House District 27 without opposition in the June 28 primary but withdrew her candidacy.

Titone, who is seeking a third term representing the Jefferson County-based district, also won without opposition. Libertarian Jacob Luria, a Golden resident, is also on the ballot for the seat.

A vacancy committee made up of GOP officers is scheduled to interview finalists in closed-door sessions starting at 6:30 p.m. July 29 at an Arvada police substation, the committee said.

Read the full story at Colorado Politics.

