Democratic senate candidates John Hickenlooper, Andrew Romanoff to debate on 9NEWS

The debate will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 on 9NEWS. We will also stream it on multiple platforms.

DENVER — Democratic U.S. Senate candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff have agreed to participate in a debate Tuesday night on 9NEWS.

The debate will be at 6:30 p.m. 9NEWS Anchor Kyle Clark will serve as the moderator.

You can also watch the debate on the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app and on our YouTube channel.

Ballots will be mailed out to Democratic voters on June 9. The Senate primary is on June 30, and the winner will face off against incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

The debate comes a few days after Hickenlooper, Colorado’s former governor, was found during an ethics hearing to have violated the state constitution for taking a private jet to the commissioning of the USS Colorado. He had previously refused to attend the hearing via remote video chat and had instead asked to send in written testimony.

Hickenlooper entered the senate race after a failed bid for president.

Romanoff, formerly Colorado’s Speaker of the House, was defeated by now-Senator Michael Bennet in the primary of the 2010 election. He was also a candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in 2014, but lost to Republican Mike Coffman.

Romanoff won the Colorado Democratic Senate caucus, earning an automatic spot on the primary ballot. Hickenlooper got on the ballot via signatures.